Patiala: Conmen pose as powercom CMD, booked

Tribune News Service

Patiala, November 24

The Kotwali police have booked unidentified persons for impersonating Chairman-cum-Managing Director (CMD), Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL), Baldev Singh Sran. The case has been registered on a complaint lodged by Sran in July.

In the complaint, Sran claimed that “some unidentified persons have been using my picture on their WhatsApp and making calls to the PSPCL staff.” He said the impersonators were either trying to chat or commit a fraud, using his picture. “It is requested that a thorough probe be conducted and an FIR against the culprits may please be lodged immediately,” the complaint read.

“We have registered an FIR against the unidentified persons and further probe will be conducted,” a senior police official said.