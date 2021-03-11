Patiala: Control room set up to tackle disease outbreak

Tribune News Service

Patiala, August 11

The Health Department has set up a control room at the office of the Civil Surgeon to tackle disease outbreak and their spread.

The department has released a toll-free number 0175-5128793 to report the same to health officials.

Civil Surgeon Raju Dhir said, “At times, information regarding the spread of a disease or its outbreak reaches us late. This causes delay in tackling the spread. The control room will function round the clock and remain open on holidays as well.”

The health official said people could report an increase in instances of diarrhoea, fever, dengue, chikungunya, Covid and flood-related information in their areas on the toll-free number.

People could also dial the toll-free number to seek answers to their queries pertaining to spread of diseases and outbreak, health officials said.