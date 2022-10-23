Patiala: Cop booked for graft after online plaint

Tribune News Service

Patiala, October 22

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau today registered a bribery case against Head Constable (HC) Harmanjeet Singh, posted at the Kalajhar police post, under the Bhwanigarh police station, Sangrur district, for allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs 1,00,000.

A spokesperson for the bureau said Harmanjeet was booked on the basis of an online complaint lodged by Pappu Singh of Bagrian, Malerkotla district. He has reported that the policeman demanded bribe to help him in a police case.

After a verification of the facts as well as material evidence, a bribery case under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act was registered against the suspect at the Vigilance Bureau police station here and further investigation was underway, he added.