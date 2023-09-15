Patiala: Cop seen thrashing elderly Sikh man with stick in viral video, suspended

Tribune News Service

Patiala, September 15

The video of a police personnel thrashing an old man near Patiala railway station has surfaced online, raising the hackles among the local residents. The accused cop has been identified as Sham Lal, who is posted at Anaj Mandi police station in the city.

In the video being circulated online, the policeman can be seen hitting the elderly Sikh man with a stick on the legs. A number of bystanders come to the man’s rescue.

Disturbing video has emerged from Patiala where a Policeman can be seen beating an aged Sikh only because he asked him to stop smoking near him. I demand strong action against such culprit with exemplary punishment. @PunjabPoliceInd @PatialaPolice @BhagwantMann pic.twitter.com/4OxLjHhWVH — Bikram Singh Majithia (@bsmajithia) September 15, 2023

The elderly man has been identified as Balvir Singh of Rajgarh village, who currently resides at Anand Nagar B in the city.

Balvir Singh in a statement to a news portal said he makes a living by filling potable water for people. He alleged that the police man was in an inebriated state and was harassing him. Later, the cop started beating him with a stick near the Patiala railway station.

“I suffered injuries on my legs and my hand. He was demanding money from me. He regularly harasses me demanding money and alcohol and also levies various accusations on me.”

Later in the evening, SSP Patiala Varun Sharma in a statement said the police had taken strict note of the incident.

Yesterday, a deeply troubling video went viral, depicting an elderly man enduring a distressing incident of police brutality. SSP Patiala acted swiftly, suspended ASI Sham Lal and launched an internal inquiry. pic.twitter.com/SsBLKXTRGD — Patiala Police (@PatialaPolice) September 15, 2023

The SSP stated, “The police official has been identified as Sham Lal who is posted at Anaj Mandi police station. He can be seen beating an aged Sikh man with a stick. Immediately, we have suspended ASI Sham Lal and have started a departmental inquiry in the matter.”

He said the police department is serious toward the safety and security of all residents of the city.

Meanwhile, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia shared the video on X and said, “Disturbing video has emerged from Patiala where a policeman can be seen beating an aged Sikh… I demand strong action against such culprits with exemplary punishment.”

#Mandi #Sikhs