  Patiala
Patiala: Cop seen thrashing elderly Sikh man with stick in viral video, suspended

City SSP said the accused ASI has been suspended and departmental inquiry marked against him

The policeman can be seen hitting the elderly Sikh man with a stick on the legs



Tribune News Service

Patiala, September 15

The video of a police personnel thrashing an old man near Patiala railway station has surfaced online, raising the hackles among the local residents. The accused cop has been identified as Sham Lal, who is posted at Anaj Mandi police station in the city.

In the video being circulated online, the policeman can be seen hitting the elderly Sikh man with a stick on the legs. A number of bystanders come to the man’s rescue.

The elderly man has been identified as Balvir Singh of Rajgarh village, who currently resides at Anand Nagar B in the city.

Balvir Singh in a statement to a news portal said he makes a living by filling potable water for people. He alleged that the police man was in an inebriated state and was harassing him. Later, the cop started beating him with a stick near the Patiala railway station.

“I suffered injuries on my legs and my hand. He was demanding money from me. He regularly harasses me demanding money and alcohol and also levies various accusations on me.”

Later in the evening, SSP Patiala Varun Sharma in a statement said the police had taken strict note of the incident.

The SSP stated, “The police official has been identified as Sham Lal who is posted at Anaj Mandi police station. He can be seen beating an aged Sikh man with a stick. Immediately, we have suspended ASI Sham Lal and have started a departmental inquiry in the matter.”

He said the police department is serious toward the safety and security of all residents of the city.

Meanwhile, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia shared the video on X and said, “Disturbing video has emerged from Patiala where a policeman can be seen beating an aged Sikh… I demand strong action against such culprits with exemplary punishment.”

