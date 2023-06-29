Patiala cricket club win series

Tribune News Service

Patiala, June 28

Black Elephant Cricket Club (BECC), Patiala, defeated Manya Cricket Academy (MCA), Agra, by five wickets to win the three-match series, here today. The matches were played at the BECC ground.

MCA, Agra, won the toss and elected to bat first. They managed to score 86 runs in 35 overs. Parveen scored 19 runs, while Nandni scored 20 runs.

Later, Black Elephant Cricket Club (BECC) Patiala achieved the target in 33.4 overs at the loss of five wickets. Aditya Kumar of the BECC was declared player of the tournament.