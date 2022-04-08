Patiala: Cricket Hub beat Believers Cricket Academy

Tribune News Service

Patiala: Cricket Hub defeated Believers Cricket Academy by nine wickets in the semifinal match of the ongoing U-16 cricket tournament being organised by the Patiala Cricket Association. Opting to bat first after winning the toss, Believers Cricket Academy scored 218 runs in stipulated 50 overs by losing six wickets. Aryan Yadav alone scored 119 runs while Vedant scored 41 runs for his team. Chasing the target, Cricket Hub openers Harivansh and Dilpreet helped the team to register an easy win in 38 overs. Harivansh scored 101 before losing his wicket while Dilpreet remained not out on 99 runs. Winning team coach Kamalpreet Singh Sandhu congratulated his team for their performance.