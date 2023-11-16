Patiala DC applauds Lang for residue management

Tribune News Service

Patiala, November 15

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sakshi Sawhney visited the Lang village and appreciated the farmers during a meeting with the cooperative committee, today. She emphasised the importance of not setting stubble afire and encouraged farmers to manage stubble in the field itself.

She also conducted checks on the combine machines in the fields of Seona, Jassowal and Sidhuwal villages and issued instructions for proper operation of the Super straw management system (SMS) with the combine harvesters and said cutting without using the Super SMS attachment should not be allowed.

Farmers of Lang informed the DC that they have made arrangements to manage stubble using balers in 75 per cent of their fields, setting an example for others.

DC Sawhney motivated farmers to use happy seeder, super seeder and surface seeder for mixing stubble into the soil, as it enhances soil fertility.

She also assured the farmers that the mandi board would be urged, in writing to continue operations, considering the demand for straw and stubble.

She said, under the directives of CM Bhagwant Mann, 252 machines have successfully managed stubble, without burning on one acre each in the district. She highlighted the accomplishment in small farmers’ fields through proper co-ordination between agricultural department officials and cooperative societies.

On this occasion, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Development) Ravinder Pal Singh provided information about sowing wheat in fields with stubble to avoid attacks from pests and insects.

Present at the event were Sarpanch Balwinder Singh, cooperative committee president Meva Singh, Mandi president Ameek Singh, farmers union BKU (Ugrahan) Colonel Singh, advocate Jagdish Singh, ADO Parmjeet Kaur and cluster officer along with Patwari Mohit Kumar.