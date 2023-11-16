Patiala DC applauds Lang for residue management

Patiala, November 15
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sakshi Sawhney visited the Lang village and appreciated the farmers during a meeting with the cooperative committee, today. She emphasised the importance of not setting stubble afire and encouraged farmers to manage stubble in the field itself.
She also conducted checks on the combine machines in the fields of Seona, Jassowal and Sidhuwal villages and issued instructions for proper operation of the Super straw management system (SMS) with the combine harvesters and said cutting without using the Super SMS attachment should not be allowed.
Farmers of Lang informed the DC that they have made arrangements to manage stubble using balers in 75 per cent of their fields, setting an example for others.
DC Sawhney motivated farmers to use happy seeder, super seeder and surface seeder for mixing stubble into the soil, as it enhances soil fertility.
She also assured the farmers that the mandi board would be urged, in writing to continue operations, considering the demand for straw and stubble.
She said, under the directives of CM Bhagwant Mann, 252 machines have successfully managed stubble, without burning on one acre each in the district. She highlighted the accomplishment in small farmers’ fields through proper co-ordination between agricultural department officials and cooperative societies.
On this occasion, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Development) Ravinder Pal Singh provided information about sowing wheat in fields with stubble to avoid attacks from pests and insects.
Present at the event were Sarpanch Balwinder Singh, cooperative committee president Meva Singh, Mandi president Ameek Singh, farmers union BKU (Ugrahan) Colonel Singh, advocate Jagdish Singh, ADO Parmjeet Kaur and cluster officer along with Patwari Mohit Kumar.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
India not ruling out investigation into Canada's allegations over Nijjar, but wants evidence: Jaishankar
EAM makes the comments in response to questions during a con...
India raises Khalistan issue and safety of its diplomats with UK
With reference to the violent protests at India House in Mar...
Delhi's air quality very poor, vehicular emissions largest contributor
Recent findings from a joint project by the Delhi government...
India in final: 10/10 Men in Blue Stay Unbeaten
Kohli breaks Sachin’s record, becomes first to slam 50th ODI...