Patiala DC, Asian Games winners felicitate local athletes

Patiala, October 22
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sakshi Sawhney and Asian Games medallists Harmilan Bains and Parneet Kaur were present at a medal distribution ceremony at the Polo Ground on Saturday. After felicitating the winners with medals, they boosted the morale of athletes preparing for the upcoming National Games.
Speaking on the occasion, the Deputy Commissioner said Punjab had provided a platform to athletes via such sports events for showcasing their talent and preparing them for national and international competitions.
Harmilan Bains and Parneet Kaur appreciated the efforts made by the Punjab Government for promoting sports activities at the village level and thereby giving recognition to local athletes.
