Patiala DC attributes Swachh success to community involvement

Patiala, January 7

At a virtual event that celebrated the progress made by various districts in the Swachh Bharat Mission Gramin initiative, Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney represented the district among the top 10 nationwide. At the event, Sawhney showcased the district’s achievements, with an emphasis on the successful solid waste management initiative that is driven by community participation. Other notable accomplishments included the establishment of a GOBARdhan plant in Gazipur village and an all-gender community sanitary complex in Deelwal village.

Sawhney attributed the success of the district to community involvement, local NGOs and youth clubs. The DC commended Anuprita Johal, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Development), for her contribution in the Swachh Bharat Mission. Sawhney acknowledged the efforts put in by various teams of the district and congratulated key individuals — Vipan Singla (District Sanitation Officer), Veerpal Dixit (IEC Specialist), Sevya Sharma (Community Development Specialist), Amandeep Kaur (DDPO) and Vineet Sharma (CEO of Zila Parishad) — along with the block development and panchayat officers for the achievement.

At the event, special recognition was given to District Nodal Officer for MNREGA Pooja, Dr Rajneesh Sharma and the Round Glass Foundation. Sawhney urged all district officials to continue their work towards sanitation and rural development to achieve ODF Plus status.

