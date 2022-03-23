Patiala DC directs Rajindra Hospital Director-Principal to conduct inquiry

Tribune News Service

Karam Prakash

Patiala, March 22

Following repeated complaints from patients that they are asked to buy medicines by government doctors from outside the hospital, Patiala Deputy Commissioner Sandeep Hans has ordered the Director-Principal of the Government Medical College and Rajindra Hospital to conduct an inquiry into the matter. The Director Principal has to submit the report within three days.

It has been learned that due to non-availability of medicines at the hospital, in-patients and outdoor patients have to buy medicines from outside the hospital. The government’s claim of providing free treatment falls flat when even gloves, cotton and syringes are not available at the hospital most of the time. Poor patients have to purchase these items from their own pocket.

Patients at the hospital told The Tribune that even the Emergency wing of the hospital didn’t have the required medicines.

Patiala Deputy Commissioner Sandeep Hans, said: “We have received complaints, along with prescription slips, from patients. We have forwarded the complaint to the hospital and asked its Director-Principal to submit a report on the issue.”

Alleged nexus continues

The alleged nexus between some doctors and chemists continues at the hospital. Doctors don’t even refrain from prescribing selective brands. In the absence of some robust legal provisions, doctors don’t prescribe generic (salts), which are very cost-effective and cheaper for patients. Sources revealed that medical staff, including doctors, at the hospital tricked the patients into buying medicines from select chemists only.