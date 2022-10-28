Patiala DC inspects District Administrative Complex

Patiala: Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney carried out an inspection of the office of the Sub-Registrar at the District Administrative Complex here on Thursday. She inspected the cleanliness in bathrooms at the complex. She said the administration would not tolerate lapses in providing facilities and a clean environment to employees at the complex.
