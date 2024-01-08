Patiala DC instructs caretakers to not leave cattle unattended

Tribune News Service

Patiala, January 7

Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney conducted an inspection to check the arrangements for the upcoming gaushala in the city. She said that caretakers of cattle in the upcoming gaushala are not allowed to leave the animals unattended in open areas, as they may cause road accidents. She added that violators would be penalised and would not be allowed to return to the gaushala.

The DC discussed the intricacies of the operation of the gaushala with SDM Dr Ismat Vijay Singh, MC Joint Commissioner Babandeep Singh Walia, Deputy Director of the Animal Husbandry Department Dr JD Singh and MC Veterinary Officer Sunil Mahita among other officials of the MC and district administration.

Sawhney said that the District Livestock Welfare Committee will oversee the gaushala’s operations under the supervision of the MC and district administration until an organisation is designated to run them. During the meeting, the DC also urged social organisations and city residents to volunteer for help in the gaushala.