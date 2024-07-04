Patiala DC launches project to tackle anaemia in girls at Rajpura

Patiala, July 3
In a significant step towards improving the health of adolescent girls, Deputy Commissioner Showkat Ahmad Parray launched “Project Shakti” here today. This pilot project is aimed at combating anaemia among girls in government schools of Rajpura.
The initiative, launched under the slogan “Know Anaemia - Go Anaemia” seeks to address the prevalent issue of anaemia through a comprehensive and collaborative approach. The project is being implemented in collaboration with Nabha Power Limited, integrating efforts from the health and school education departments.
A special screening programme will be conducted to detect anaemic children, ensuring early identification and intervention.
Speaking at the launch, the Deputy Commissioner emphasised the critical importance of addressing anaemia among adolescent girls. “With the collaboration of Nabha Power Limited, the health and school education departments will work together to detect anaemic children through a special screening programme. Health care providers and teachers will follow the established protocol to care for anaemic girls in schools,” he stated. The project will involve regular health check-ups, nutritional counselling and the provision of iron and folic acid supplements to anaemic girls. Additionally, awareness campaigns will be conducted to educate students and their families about the importance of a balanced diet and the prevention of anaemia.
Parray announced that upon the successful implementation of the project in Rajpura, the initiative will be expanded to schools across the district.
The launch ceremony was attended by Civil Surgeon Sanjay Goel, CSR Head of Nabha Power Limited GS Cheema and others.
