Patiala DC promises better road network, parking facilities

Patiala, January 3
Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney rolled out new plans for the year 2023 in a special meeting with the media.
She announced that the district will begin new developmental projects besides completing the old one that were started in the previous year.
While addressing the media, she appreciated its role in providing public feedback, which enables the district administration to solve problems in their interest.
The DC outlined the projects which are to be completed under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. These are 24-hour water supply, a new bus stand and renovation of Art and Medal Gallery at Sheesh Mahal.
She also announced the tentative events that will soon be held in the district such as Patiala Heritage Festival, Art Festival, Army Literature Festival and others.
The DC said Patiala will soon be reflected on the world heritage map and will become a tourist attraction. She promised better road network and parking facilities for public convenience.
Additional Deputy Commissioner (Urban Development) Gautam Jain, Municipal Corporation Joint Commissioner Naman Markan, Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Samana Charanjit Singh, Assistant Commissioner (G) and SDM Dudhansadhan Kirpalveer Singh, District Public Relations Officer Haaqem Thapar and other officials were also present on the occasion.
