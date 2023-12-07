Patiala DC pulls up official, says expedite work for water supply scheme

Tribune News Service

Patiala, December 6

While conducting a review meeting to check the status of the canal-based drinking water supply project, Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney instructed the irrigation and water supply departments to expedite the repair of internal roads in the city.

Overseeing the work with officials from the Water Supply and Sewerage Board, Sawhney said measures should be taken to prevent inconvenience to the public during winters. She asked the officials to expedite the construction of roads around the locations where water pipes had been laid.

The Executive Engineer of the Water Supply said the pipeline had already been laid on approximately 150 kms under the project, and the road repair work was also in progress.

The Deputy Commissioner urged officials to prioritise proper alignment of roads where maintenance work was yet to be done.

During the meeting, MC supervising engineer Harkiran Singh and Water Supply Department Executive Engineer Vikas, were present, along with Harpreet Singh and Piyush Agarwal from the Public Works Department, (PWD) Patiala.

24x7 canal water supply project

Patiala city’s canal-based clean drinking water supply project worth Rs 342 crore is in progress. It was expected to be completed by August. Under the project, 21 underground service reservoirs with a capacity of storing over 40,000 gallons of water and 12 overhead water reservoirs were being established at Lakkar Mandi and Tej Bagh Colony, among other places.