Patiala DC releases poster to create awareness about swine flu

Tribune News Service

Patiala, December 19

During a meeting with the Health Department, Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney released posters to create awareness about swine flu. These posters highlight the symptoms of swine flu and provide information for the prevention of the flu during the winter.

During the meeting, Civil Surgeon Raminder Kaur said that during winters, the immunity of human beings is reduced, which exposes them to diseases such as swine flu. She suggested that people kept themselves well-covered when venturing out during winters. She added that the hospitals here have established separate spaces to treat patients suffering from swine flu.

District Epidemiologist Divjot Singh said that swine flu patients fall into three categories — A, B and C. Individuals in Categories A and B may experience mild symptoms such as cough and cold, along with a slight fever, and they do not require medication. He added that these patients may rest at home and consume a nutritious diet for recovery. On the other hand, individuals in Category C may experience severe symptoms, including rapid breathing, blood in the phlegm, vomiting and diarrhoea. He said that these individuals should seek immediate medical attention.

