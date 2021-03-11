Patiala DC Sakshi Sahni inspects Chhoti, Badi Nadi rejuvenation project

Tribune News Service

Patiala, June 10

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sakshi Sahni inspected the ongoing facelift, beautification and rejuvenation project of Chhoti and Badi Nadi in the city today. She visited the Daulatpura STP site, Old Bishan Nagar and the merger point of two nadi’s near Deer Park.

The DC held a meeting with officials of the Department of Drainage, Water Supply and Sewerage Board, who are carrying out the project work jointly with officials of the Forest and Wildlife, PDA, Power Corporation and other departments.

The DC also inspected the 26 MLD sewage treatment plant site near Deer Park.

The DC said the beautification and facelift of Chhoti and Badi Nadi, which flows through Mohali and Shivalik hills, would cost Rs 208.33 crore. She said the rejuvenation project would add a tourist attraction to the royal city Patiala.

She directed all departments to expedite the work in a coordinated manner.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (Urban Development) Gautam Jain, District Forest Officer Vidya Sagri, DFO Wildlife (Headquarters) Arun Kumar, PDA Patiala Chief Administrator Pavitar Singh and Executive Engineers of the Drainage Department, Sewerage Board were among others present at the meeting.