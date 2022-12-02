Patiala DC Sakshi Sawhney takes stock of progress of Heritage Street project

Tribune News Service

Patiala, December 1

Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney today took stock of development work of a heritage street in the city. The project is being carried out by the Patiala Development Authority (PDA) and has been lying pending for long.

The delayed project has become an inconvenience for residents.

The Municipal Corporation had written to the state government seeking attention towards the pendency of the project, but to no avail.

The work of the Heritage Street project around Qila Mubarak, as per the initial allocation of tender, was pegged at Rs 43.63 crore.

The project includes shifting of high-tension and low-tension power supply cables underground, cobbling of a 2 km stretch with red granite stone, installation of compact substation transformers, steel plates to upgrade the facade and signage.

The DC met officials of the PDA and the MC today and said the departments should work in tandem in order to complete the project.

She said, “The department officials should form committees comprising officials of the concerned departments to ensure completion of the project in time.”