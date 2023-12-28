Patiala DC shares success mantra, says stay focused to achieve goals

Tribune News Service

Patiala, December 27

As many as 51 students from the School of Eminence in Patiala visited the district administration complex. Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sakshi Sawhney and SDM Dudhan Sadhan Kirpal Vir Singh encouraged the students to work diligently to achieve their goals.

The DC said the purpose of the visit was to familiarise students with government procedures.

She also told students about the ‘I Aspire’ programme. The DC discussed the significance of preparing for competitive exams.

She stressed the habit of regular reading, especially newspapers, to stay informed about global events and enhance their studies. Additionally, she stressed on the role of hard work in attaining success and achieving personal aspirations.