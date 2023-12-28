Patiala DC shares success mantra, says stay focused to achieve goals

Patiala, December 27
As many as 51 students from the School of Eminence in Patiala visited the district administration complex. Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sakshi Sawhney and SDM Dudhan Sadhan Kirpal Vir Singh encouraged the students to work diligently to achieve their goals.
The DC said the purpose of the visit was to familiarise students with government procedures.
She also told students about the ‘I Aspire’ programme. The DC discussed the significance of preparing for competitive exams.
She stressed the habit of regular reading, especially newspapers, to stay informed about global events and enhance their studies. Additionally, she stressed on the role of hard work in attaining success and achieving personal aspirations.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
134 flights delayed, 22 trains running late as dense fog grips Delhi
Visuals from the Indira Gandhi International Airport show pa...
Police authorities in Canada to make arrests in Hardeep Nijjar killing case soon: Report
The Canadian media report says 3 sources had told the media ...
Popular Tamil actor and DMDK founder Vijayakanth dies at 71
Had been unwell for quite some time
With Sensex at 72,360 and Nifty at 21,745, equity benchmark indices reach all-time highs
Among the Sensex firms, JSW Steel, NTPC, Power Grid, Bajaj F...
Hilarious incident involving third umpire leads to hold-up in Melbourne Test between Australia and Pakistan
The second Test between the World Test Championship winners ...