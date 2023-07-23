Patiala DC visits flood-ravaged villages, assures relief

Tribune News Service

Patiala, July 22

Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney today visited the flood-hit areas Dudhan Sadhan, Ghanaur and Rajpura and assured people of rescue and relief.

The DC met villagers and also heard issues faced by them. She instructed irrigation officials to carry out repair and other works at the earliest. She also asked the villagers to remain alert and confirm any information received on social media from the flood control room established by the administration.

“I will monitor the repair and rehabilitation work in every town, every week. There is no need to panic as the administration has formed teams to ensure rescue and relief for all flood-affected victims,” she said.

Meanwhile, an alert has been sounded for few villages in the wake of incessant rainfall in the upper hills resulting in high water level in many water bodies passing through the district. Residents of villages downstream of Sarala at Ghanaur have been alerted. Further, villages abutting Tangri have also been cautioned. Sassi, Sassa and other villages of the district have also been cautioned.

