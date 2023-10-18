Patiala: Deceased sepoy’s family demands martyr status

Tribune News Service

Aman Sood

Patiala, October 17

After an alleged delay by the state government in providing or announcing any relief for Border Security Force (BSF) Jawan Avtar Singh, who died recently on duty, MP Preneet Kaur demanded a financial package today. The district administration has claimed that the case has been sent to the government for necessary approval.

Avtar Singh, a resident of Sanaur’s village Khansian, passed away on the night of October 8 while on duty. The village panchayat has demanded that the late Avtar Singh be provided all relief as is applicable to any Army officer who dies on duty. His parents have demanded that, as Amritpal Singh, who died by suicide and was accorded martyr status, their son also be declared the same. “There should be no disparity for anyone who dies for the country”, they said.

Interacting with the media, the MP said, “Today I have come to village Khansian to share my condolences with the family of our BSF soldier Avtar Singh of the 200 Battalion, who had unfortunately passed away a few days ago. The loss of such a young soldier is not just sad for the family but for all of us. I pray to Waheguru ji to grant eternal peace to the departed soul and provide his grieving family with the strength to bear this loss.”

“While his battalion had provided him with all the honours, it is sad to know that the district administration had no information about his death, and no one from their side was able to provide proper honours during the last rites of the Shaheed, Avtar Singh. I urge the district administration as well as the Chief Minister to provide the family with the ex-gratia amount of Rs 1 crore and a government job to the martyr’s wife, as they have done in the cases of other soldiers,” added Preneet.

SDM Ismat Vijay Singh said that they have received all documents pertaining to Avtar Singh from the concerned officials, and the file is now with the deputy commissioner. “Though it appears that the late Avtar Singh died of natural causes, his file has been sent to the government for approval and compensation as per policy”, she said.

The case comes days after the death of Agniveer Amritpal Singh, who allegedly died by suicide in Jammu and Kashmir and was accorded martyr status. CM Bhagwant Mann on Monday announced that the government will accord the status of a martyr to Agniveer Amritpal Singh amid a row over the Army, not according to a military funeral for the soldier.

Mann, who visited Amritpal Singh’s house in Kotli Kalan village in Mansa, handed over a cheque for Rs 1 crore as compensation to his family.

