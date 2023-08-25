Patiala: Dental implant centre to be functional soon

Tribune News Service

Patiala, August 24

After assuming charge, the officiating District Dental Health Officer, Dr Sunanda Grover, conducted a meeting of all medical officers (dental) from Patiala under the supervision of the Medical Superintendent, Mata Kaushalya Hospital, Dr Jagpalinder Singh, at the hospital.

Civil Surgeon Raminder Kaur presided over the meeting and evaluated the work of the dental medical officers. She emphasised the regular screening of patients for oral cancer so that timely intervention and management could be carried out.

Dr Jagpalinder Singh said a dental implant centre was soon going to be started at Mata Kaushalya Hospital. Dr Grover motivated the officers to keep working hard.

#Mata Kaushalya Hospital Patiala