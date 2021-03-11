Patiala Deputy Commissioner takes stock of flood-prone areas in Dudhan Sadhan block

Tribune News Service

Patiala, April 23

A team of district administration, along with Sanaur MLA Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra, today visited the flood-prone areas affected by the Tangri river, near Harigarh, in Dudhan Sadhan block.

During the visit, residents living in the adjoining areas of Tangri river, narrated their problems to Patiala Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sakshi Sawhney and officials. Villagers said they had been facing flood during every rainy season.

It has been learnt the district administration has proposed the desilting of Tangri so as to improve the capacity of the river to accommodate rain water.

Other officials who made it to the team included the Additional Deputy Commissioner, Gautam Jain, Ankurjit Singh, SDM Dhudan Sadhan, and Ramandeep Singh Bains, XEN drainage.

After giving a patient hearing, MLA Pathanmajra and DC Sakshi Sawhney visited the Chotti Tangri choe. The villagers gave their proposal and suggestions to solve the problem of flooding during the rainy season. Later on MLA and DC visited the confluence point of river Tangri and river Markanda and analysed the possible reason of flooding. —