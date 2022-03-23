Patiala: Digital forensic lab to come up at law university

Tribune News Service

Patiala, March 22

National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU), Gandhinagar, and Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law (RGNUL), Patiala, have signed an agreement to establish a digital forensic laboratory at the RGNUL.

Professor GS Bajpai, Vice-Chancellor, RGNUL, said: “It will be the first-of-its-kind digital forensic laboratory to be set up at a national law university. The NFSU will fund the establishment of the laboratory and will be the knowledge partner for providing standard operating procedures (SOPs) for organising academic and research activities”.

The agreement was signed by Professor JM Vyas, Vice-Chancellor, NFSU, and Professor GS Bajpai, Vice-Chancellor, RGNUL. Professor Bajpai emphasised on the applications of forensics in the field of law and need to improve capacity building of law-enforcement agencies in dealing with digital forensic aspects. He also spoke about the emerging issues in forensics.