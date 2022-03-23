Patiala: Digital forensic lab to come up at law university

Patiala, March 22
National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU), Gandhinagar, and Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law (RGNUL), Patiala, have signed an agreement to establish a digital forensic laboratory at the RGNUL.
Professor GS Bajpai, Vice-Chancellor, RGNUL, said: “It will be the first-of-its-kind digital forensic laboratory to be set up at a national law university. The NFSU will fund the establishment of the laboratory and will be the knowledge partner for providing standard operating procedures (SOPs) for organising academic and research activities”.
The agreement was signed by Professor JM Vyas, Vice-Chancellor, NFSU, and Professor GS Bajpai, Vice-Chancellor, RGNUL. Professor Bajpai emphasised on the applications of forensics in the field of law and need to improve capacity building of law-enforcement agencies in dealing with digital forensic aspects. He also spoke about the emerging issues in forensics. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi to visit India on Thursday as US presses India to sever defence, oil ties with Russia
PM Narendra Modi could visit China to attend the BRICS summi...
India meets USD 400 billion export target for the first time, PM hails milestone
Says the export target is a key milestone in our Aatmanirbha...
Petrol, diesel prices hiked for second day in a row
Petrol in Delhi will now cost Rs 97.01 per litre while diese...
11 migrant workers die in fire in Hyderabad
The deceased were all migrant workers from Bihar
Mumbai court summons Salman Khan, his bodyguard on journalist's complaint
Journalist had in his complaint sought criminal action to be...