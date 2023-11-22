Patiala district administration extends ban on Chinese kite string

Patiala, November 21
A Chinese import, sturdy kite string laced with powdered glass or metal has gained a strong footing in the Indian market. In many cases across the state, people have lost their lives in during sting-related accidents.
As a result, the Additional District Magistrate has issued orders to ban these strings along with an inspection to check the sale of these Chinese 'manja' in the city. The district administration has decided to extend this ban following the orders by the Additional District Magistrate. Orders have been issued for the sale and storage of the string, which will remain in force until May 2024. Further, the administration has also deputed officials to inspect shops selling kite strings to ensure the ban on their sale is being complied with. Kit strings made of cotton thread and natural fibre are permitted for flying kites, as stated in the notification for the ban.
