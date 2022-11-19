Patiala district administration suspends 274 arm licenses

Tribune News Service

Patiala, November 19

The Patiala district administration has suspended 274 arms licenses after the Punjab government ordered a review of arms licenses within the next three months and banned public display of firearms and songs allegedly promoting gun culture.

Patiala Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney on Saturday said the action was taken for having more than two weapons per license. Show cause notices have also been issued, asking the holders of arms licenses why these should not be cancelled, she said.

Two weapons are allowed on one arms license.

The Deputy Commissioner further informed that arms licenses of all those who have been bound down under Section 107/110 of the CRPC are also being suspended for the period of the bond as per section 9 of the Arms Act.

She further said the district magistrate office has also shared a list of around 30,000 arms licenses with the police department for verification of any criminal misconduct.

The Punjab government on November 13 banned the public display of firearms, including on social media, and songs allegedly promoting gun culture and violence, as it tightened regulations after facing flak from the Opposition over the law and order situation.

The state government also directed a review of arms licences within the next three months, with no new licence to be issued during the period, and surprise checks, according to an official order.

A complete ban should be imposed on carrying and displaying weapons at public gatherings, religious places, wedding ceremonies and other events, the order said.

Directions were also issued for registration of an FIR against those indulging in hate speech against any community, the order said.

The Bhagwant Mann government has been under fire from opposition parties -- the Congress, Shiromani Akali Dal and BJP -- for the alleged deteriorating law and order situation after a string of sensational killings. (With PTI inputs)