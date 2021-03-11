Patiala district celebrates Independence Day with patriotic fervour

Tribune News Service

Patiala, August 16

Independence Day was celebrated across the city with patriotic fervour.

Punjab State Transmission Corporation Ltd celebrated the completion of 75 years of India’s Independence. Vinod Kumar Bansal, Director, F&C, was the chief guest on the occasion. Yogesh Tandon, Director, Technical, was the guest of honour.

A cultural programme was organised on the occasion. PSTCL officials and their family members attended the ceremony. Saplings were also planted during the event.

Independence Day celebrations were also held at the Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law (RGNUL). Vice Chancellor Prof GS Bajpai hoisted the Tricolour. Addressing teaching and non-teaching staff and students, Prof Bajpai remembered the sacrifices of freedom fighters. The faculty, employees and students paid tributes to unsung heroes who contributed towards the country’s freedom.

The VC exhorted the congregation to perform duties sincerely and imbibe a spirit of nationalism. “We must work with cooperative spirit for development of the nation,” he said.

At Punjabi University, Vice Chancellor Prof Arvind hoisted the Tricolour. Students, faculty and non-teaching employees also paid tributes to freedom fighters. University officials also discussed the Partition and remembered the turmoil faced by people of Punjab.