Patiala district dengue count 293, 35 cases in past 7 days

Tribune News Service

Patiala, September 15

As many as 293 cases of dengue have been reported in the district so far. Of these, 35 cases have been reported in the past seven days.

Officials of the Department of Health stated that they carried out a drive against dengue today and removed mosquito larvae from households in the city. They said, “We have surveyed 6,47,164 sites and removed larvae from 8,421 places.”

Civil Surgeon Raminder Kaur said they apprised residents of slum areas and localities about the dengue menace, which is spread by mosquitoes breeding on stagnant water. She said people should remove all stagnant water from their surroundings.

Epidemiologist Sumeet Singh said the region had witnessed fresh rain. He said, “In such a case, people should make sure that they remove rainwater from discarded utensils and containers to ward off dengue.”

#dengue