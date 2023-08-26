Patiala District Legal Services Authority organises medical camps for jail inmates

Patiala, August 25
The Patiala District Legal Services Authority organised medical camps at the New District Jail and the Open Air Jail in Nabha, in coordination with the office of the Civil Surgeon, Patiala.
A team of eye specialist Dr Mandeep Singh, orthopedic expert Dr Prabhsimran Singh, gynecologist Dr Ekta, doctor of medicine Dr Anumeha Bhalla and dermatologist Dr Silky Singla examined 255 jail inmates at the New District Jail and 12 prisoners at the Open Air Jail. The inmates were also provided with the necessary medicines.
DLSA Secretary Manni Arora noted that such medical camps are organised on a regular basis across the jails in the district. “Such camps are aimed at improving the physical and mental health of the inmates. Besides, yoga and meditation sessions are also organised in Patiala jails on a daily basis,” Arora added.
