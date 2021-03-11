Patiala district reports 3 positive Covid cases

Patiala, April 27
Three persons tested positive for Covid in the district today. It has reported around 16 positive cases over the past four days. The active case count now stands at 17. Of the 35 positive cases reported so far in the month of April, around 25 people were fully vaccinated.
However, none of the vaccinated positive cases necessitated hospitalisation. Officials of the Health Department said that people might get Covid despite vaccination, however, they would experience only mild to moderate severity.
The health officials further said cases would be rising in the coming days, therefore, beneficiaries should get their due vaccination at the earliest. Dr Sumeet Singh, District Epidemiologist, said majority of the fresh cases were vaccinated, however, they had only mild symptoms.
He said, “Vaccination is the only way that can fight the Covid. The statistical data shows vaccinated patients have recovered from the virus quickly as compared to unvaccinated patients.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Amid scorching heat, states continue to face power outages; Opposition blames Centre for coal shortage
Country’s peak power demand met touches all-time high of 207...
Farmers hold protests at various places in Punjab against power cuts
Block the Bathinda-Chandigarh highway by staging a protest a...
Heatwave: Schools in Punjab to be closed from May 14, orders CM Bhagwant Mann
Indian Meteorological Department on Thursday issued an alert...
4 injured as two groups clash in Patiala, curfew clamped; CM Mann says won't allow anyone to create disturbance in state
One group is said to have tried to carry out a march that wa...
Sikh tradition a living example of one India, strong India: PM Modi
Describes Indian diaspora as national ambassadors