Patiala district reports 3 positive Covid cases

Tribune News Service

Patiala, April 27

Three persons tested positive for Covid in the district today. It has reported around 16 positive cases over the past four days. The active case count now stands at 17. Of the 35 positive cases reported so far in the month of April, around 25 people were fully vaccinated.

However, none of the vaccinated positive cases necessitated hospitalisation. Officials of the Health Department said that people might get Covid despite vaccination, however, they would experience only mild to moderate severity.

The health officials further said cases would be rising in the coming days, therefore, beneficiaries should get their due vaccination at the earliest. Dr Sumeet Singh, District Epidemiologist, said majority of the fresh cases were vaccinated, however, they had only mild symptoms.

He said, “Vaccination is the only way that can fight the Covid. The statistical data shows vaccinated patients have recovered from the virus quickly as compared to unvaccinated patients.”