Patiala district students pass exams with flying colours

CISCE results

Palakpreet Kaur (99%), Aadish Garg (98.4% ) and Lagan Narula (98.4%) in a jubilant mood after declaration of result.



Tribune News Service

Patiala, May 14

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE), New Delhi, declared the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) Class X and Indian School Certificate (ISC) Class XII results today.

In the Class 10 examination, Palakpreet Kaur from The British Co-Ed Public School, Ayank Aryan from Holy Angels School and Naveen Mittal, Divleen Kaur and Bhavya Abbet from Kaintal School scored 99 per cent marks, while in the Class XII examination, Hinam Walia from Yadavindra Public school scored 98.5 per cent.

Class X

Kaintal School: Naveen Mittal, Divleen Kaur and Bhavya Abbet topped the school by scoring 99 per cent marks, followed by Samreen Kaur who secured 98.2 per cent, and four students — Prabhmannat Kaur Cheema, Gurleen Kaur, Aarushi and Hansika Garg — grabbed the third position by scoring 97.8 per cent marks. School officials said 64 students from the school scored above 90 per cent marks, while 33 students scored between 80 and 89 per cent marks.

Yadavindra Public School: School officials said students of the batch registered 100 percent results. Divroop Kaur Sandhu scored 98.6 per cent marks and stood first in the school, followed by Vaani Goyal who scored 98.4 per cent marks and Amreen Chahal bagged the third position with 97.6 per cent. YPS Director Maj Gen BS Grewal said, “The students have worked hard and the results are excellent. We wish them success.”

The British Co-Ed High School: Palakpreet Kaur topped the school with 99 per cent marks, followed by Aadish Garg and Lagan Narula with 98.4 per cent and Seerat Mehta with 98.2 per cent marks. A few students scored 100 percent marks in English Literature, mathematics, chemistry, biology, history and civics, computer applications and home science subjects. Officials said 50 per cent of its students scored above 90 per cent marks.

The Punjab Public School, Nabha: School topper Dushyant Goyal secured 96.2 per cent marks, while Manmeet Kaur stood second with 95.6 per cent marks and Khushman Kaur third with 95 per cent marks. The school said of the 107 students who appeared in the exam, 90 passed with distinction.

Holy Angels School, Rajpura: Ayank Aryan topped the school with 99 per cent marks. Smriti from the school scored 97 per cent marks while Gurleen Kaur Bhatia scored 96.8 per cent marks. 62 students from the school scored 90 per cent and above marks.

Class XII achievers

Hinam Walia (98.5%)

Arts

Yadavindra Public School: Hinam Walia of the arts stream bagged the first position in the school by scoring 98.5 per cent marks, followed by Trishleen Kaur of commerce who scored 97 per cent marks and Sarvagya Dev Thapliyal of the science stream stood third with 93.5 per cent marks.

The British Co-Ed High School: Gursehaj Gosal from the humanities stream topped the school with 96.5 per cent marks, followed by Riya Dhiman of the science stream who scored 96 per cent marks. She is followed by Navkiran Kaur with 95.5 per cent marks. School officials said a number of their students scored 100 percent marks in sociology and political science subjects.

PPS Nabha: While Garima Tayal from the humanities branch topped the school with 97.8 per cent marks, Amol Singh Sidhu of humanities stood second with 97.5 per cent marks. Prithvi Kaur from the science branch came third with 96.8 per cent marks. Of the 97 students who appeared in the exam, 92 passed with distinction. The batch average was 86.4 percent.

Kaintal School: School topper Swayam Chawla of the commerce stream scored 98.25 per cent marks. While by Khushi Goyal stood second with 97 per cent marks, Mohit Sharma bagged the third position by securing 96.75 per cent marks. School officials said 53 per cent of the students scored above 90 per cent marks in the examination. All students from the school scored above 80 per cent marks.

Students shine in Class X exam

Bhavya Abbet (99%)

Kaintal School

Divleen Kaur (99%)

Kaintal School

Naveen Mittal (99%)

Kaintal School

