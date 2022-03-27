Patiala Divisional Commissioner’s order creates confusion in DC offices

Tribune News Service

Patiala, March 24

Patiala Divisional Commissioner Chander Gaind today said directions had been issued to Deputy Commissioners (DCs) in Patiala division to paste information about revenue officers outside SDM offices and sewa kendras. However, Deputy Commissioners said they did not receive any such order.

Pasting of info about revenue officers

In a press release, Chander Gaind today said he had directed Deputy Commissioners of Patiala, Sangrur, Fatehgarh Sahib, Ludhiana, Malerkotla and Barnala to get the names and other office-related information about patwaris pasted outside sewa kendras and SDM offices so that people visiting these offices did not face any kind of inconvenience.

He said revenue officers remained on field work most of the times. As a result, people visiting the offices had to face inconvenience. The orders had also been issued to the revenue officers to finish their office work between 9 am and 11 am and listen to people’s grievances before going for field work.

He also directed the Deputy Commissioners to send a compliance report to his office. He said the offices of Deputy Commissioners should solve the grievances of visitors on a priority.

Meanwhile, Poonamdeep Kaur, Deputy Commissioner, Fatehgarh Sahib, said her office did not receive any such orders.

She said: “Information about the working of revenue officers was already pasted outside various offices.”

Patiala Deputy Commissioner Sandeep Hans said he received a copy of the letter from the Divisional Commissioner’s office late this evening.

Chander Gaind said he had released the order. “Emails being forwarded to the DCs could be in process. The orders are released to ensure that patwaris are available at their offices during the early morning hours to address the problems of visitors,” said Gaind.

The order

Patiala Divisional Commissioner Chander Gaind on Thursday said he had directed Deputy Commissioners of Patiala, Sangrur, Fatehgarh Sahib, Ludhiana, Malerkotla and Barnala to get the names and other office-related information about patwaris pasted outside sewa kendras and SDM offices so that people visiting these offices did not face any kind of inconvenience.