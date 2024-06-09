Patiala: Drunk driver goes on rampage in Gurmandi

Tribune News Service

Patiala, June 8

A car driver, seemingly in an inebriated condition, caused chaos in the Gurmandi area of the walled city this afternoon, going on a vehicle-hitting spree that left a trail of destruction.

The incident unfolded when the driver entered the market in his car and began ramming into vehicles parked along the street. In his reckless drive, he damaged over 10 motorcycles and two cars.

As he tried to speed away, the driver collided with a vegetable vendor, causing harm to the vendor and alarm among the people in the area. In a desperate attempt to escape, he then crashed into an electricity pole too. The impact brought his chaotic drive to an abrupt halt.

The shopkeepers in the area, witnessing the havoc, overpowered the driver and handed him over to the police. The youth, identified as Gurpreet Singh, was beaten black and blue by the enraged commuters before the authorities intervened.

The police said Gurpreet was taken to a hospital for a medical examination. The police have also called all the individuals whose vehicles were damaged in the incident to the police station for further proceedings.

The authorities are investigating the incident and have urged the public to come forward with any additional information regarding the incident.

