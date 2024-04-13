Patiala: Ex-powerlifter held for stealing gadgets of college students

Tribune News Service

Patiala, April 12

A former state-level powerlifter, who was allegedly grappling with drug addiction, has been arrested on the charge of stealing mobile phones and laptops belonging to students of Government Rajindra Medical College.

DSP Sanjiv Singla said following a tip-off, a team of the Civil Lines police arrested the suspect, Charankamal, and recovered six laptops from him.

The police were trying to identify the recipients of the stolen goods and know the channels through which Charankamal allegedly procured drugs.

Shivdeep Singh Brar, SHO, Civil Lines police station, said Charankamal, besides representing the state in powerlifting competitions, held a degree in commerce. Police sources said he had also tried to crack the civil services examinations.

Sources said Charankamal left his home and began residing in a paying guest accommodation where he became addicted to drugs.

Taking advantage of his communication skills, he befriended medical students on the college campus. Having won their trust, he would gain access to their hostel rooms under the guise of being a senior medical student or an acquaintance. He would then steal mobile phones and laptops. He committed thefts mostly during the afternoon when the students were attending classes.

The hostel warden, Kashmir Chand, grew suspicious of Charankamal’s activities and reported the matter to the police.

The suspect was presented before the court, which remanded him in police custody.

