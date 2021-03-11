Patiala first district to launch ‘Future Tycoons: Start-up Challenge’ project

Tribune News Service

Patiala, May 13

The Patiala district administration has launched a unique project under which students, youth, self-help groups, women, differently abled persons, small and big businessmen or the general public can come up with new ideas, concepts or plans for their dream project. Every kind of help would be provided to bring it to reality.

The 'Future Tycoons: Start-up Challenge' project was jointly launched by Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney, Municipal Commissioner Aditya Uppal, ADC (Urban Development) Gautam Jain, local industrialists, members of self-help groups and other local businessmen of the district.

Gurdev Singh Dev Mann, MLA, Nabha constituency, who was present on the occasion, lauded the initiative of the district administration and also commended the release of Yellow Pages Directory of the skilled youth of the district and various professions under the Punjab Skill Development Mission. On this occasion, a cheque of Rs 3 lakh was hand over to Trijan Kala Sangam Self Help Group by Startup Punjab.

Divulging the details, Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney said with the launch of this project, Patiala has become the first district not only in Punjab but also in the country to reach out to the people of the community who are involved in their own small business or are members of self-help groups. The district administration, with the help of local industry Angel investors, will provide a suitable platform for further development of their business, industry or enterprise, she added.

She further said that under this project, students, young people, women, differently abled persons and the general public or those already doing their big or small business, who want to expand their business or start a new business, can start a new venture or business, their new ideas, plans or suggestions are sought.

DC told that within a month till June 12, 2022 the future entrepreneurs who submit the best concepts, ideas or plans to DBEE (District Bureau of Employment Enterprises) or on the official link, a few selected will give their presentation and the winners in each category will get Rs 51 thousand, in addition to cash, seed funding, investment assistance from angel investors, loans and subsidies, registration on start-up portals etc. will be provided. However, those who send better ideas, as consolation, will be given the facility of bank tie-up and consultation.