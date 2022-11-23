Patiala: Five booked for gun posts

Tribune News Service

Patiala, November 22

Days after the state government announced a ban on public display of firearms, the police have arrested two people and booked five for glorifying gun culture and threatening people on social media.

Addressing the media, SSP Varun Sharma said Amrinder Singh of Jagtar Colony, Sukhdeep Singh of Ranjit Nagar, Vipan of Daaru Kutia, Rajesh Kumar Sharma of Samana and Harsh Goel of Civil Lines area have been booked.

“Cases have been registered against the suspects for posting photographs with guns on their Instagram accounts. A couple of them were booked for showcasing weapons and also threatening people on social media,” said the SSP. He said strict action will be taken against the violators.

The suspects have been booked under Sections 153, 188 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act.

Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney had on Saturday said action was being taken against those possessing more than two weapons per licence. “Show cause notices have been issued to the licence holders,” she said.

The state government has been facing flak from opposition parties over the law and order situation in the state, public display of firearms on social media and songs promoting gun culture.