Patiala: Five jail inmates booked for attacking 'on-duty' convict

Patiala, August 27
The Tripuri police have booked five Central Jail inmates following a complaint by a convict, who alleged that the suspects attacked him and threatened him inside barracks.
The suspects have been identified as Amar Kalyan, Gurpreet Singh, Nawab Shah, Ruby Sharma and Harvinder Singh.
In his complaint, the victim, Harjinder Singh, stated that he was on duty in barracks number 2 where the suspects were shouting and disturbing other inmates. “When I asked them not to harass others, they attacked me and threatened me. Jail staff came to my rescue,” the FIR read quoting the complainant.
