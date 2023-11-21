Patiala Foundation commemorates Day of Remembrance

Tribune News Service

Patiala, November 19

World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims was commemorated by the Patiala Foundation near the Polo Ground. They paid homage to the lives lost in accidents by volunteering towards the maintenance of the Road Victims Memorial.

Under the project “SADAK”, the foundation has established the Wall of Remembrance under the aegis of the district administration. A Digital Wall of Remembrance is being maintained too, in collaboration with the Patiala Media Club.

The founder and chief functionary of the Patiala Foundation, Ravee Singh Ahluwalia, highlighted the importance of road safety mechanisms. He said, “The World Day of Remembrance is an important occasion to stand together with the global community to commemorate road victims and call for an end to the adversities on our roads. No one should have to go through the uncalled-for, preventable loss of a child, a brother, a mother or a friend killed in a road traffic crash.

The World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims is commemorated on the third Sunday of November each year to remember the people killed and injured on the roads. It is also a day to thank the emergency services for their role in saving lives, to reflect on the impact of road deaths on families and communities and to draw attention to the need for improved legislation, awareness, infrastructure, technology and post-crash response to save more families from the tragedy of losing a loved one.

Navdeep Dhingra, President of Patiala Media Club and Abhinandan Bassi, senior faculty at Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law (RGNUL), among others attended the event.