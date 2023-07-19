Patiala: Foundation Day celebrated

Patiala: Khalsa College organised a function to mark its 63rd Foundation Day. Ex-minister Surjit Singh Rakhra, secretary, College Governing Body, SGPC member Satwinder Singh Tohra and entire faculty were present. TNS
Yoga camp at Central Jail
Patiala: A yoga camp was held for women inmates of the Patiala Central Jail. The camp was organised by the District Legal Services Authority in collaboration with the jail administration under the project ‘CM Di Yogshala’. TNS
PLW athlete bags bronze
Patiala: Manpreet Kaur, an athlete of Patiala Locomotive Works (PLW), bagged a bronze medal at Asian Athletics Championship-2023 held in Bangkok. The shot putter secured the bronze with a throw of 17 metres. TNS
Cricketer Kanika in Indian squad
Patiala: Kanika Ahuja from city has been selected in the Indian women cricket squad for the upcoming Asian Games to be held in China. A prominent player of the Women’s Premier League representing RCB, Kanika is also the captain of the Punjab women’s cricket team.
