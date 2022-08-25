Patiala: Funds not coming, work on new city bus stand delayed

Tribune News Service

Ravneet Singh

Patiala, August 24

The construction of the new city bus stand is getting delayed over non-availability of funds with the Public Works Department (PWD).

While PWD officials claimed they were waiting for over Rs 18 crore to be provided by the PRTC, the latter are awaiting expenditure details from the executing office of the PWD in order to release funds over and above the tender amount. A part of amount for completion of the elevated road leading to the bus stand is also awaited from the Punjab Infrastructure Development Board (PIDB).

The construction of the new bus stand near the Urban Estate, aimed at decongesting the city roads by rendering it free from plying of intercity and interstate buses, is expected to complete in October.

While it was to be completed in April this year, the work was increased with the addition of work to construct an elevated road (overbridge) to reach the bus stand.

Officials of the PWD (Buildings and Roads) said they had received and utilised Rs 42.5 crore out of total projected expenditure of Rs 60.97 crore. “The Pepsu Road Transport Corporation (PRTC) is yet to transfer Rs 18.47 crore to us. We have completed a majority of the work of the bus stand and will be able to reach 90 per cent completion within a month of receipt of the funds. Also, 40 per cent of the work of its workshop block has been completed.”

The officials said funds to the tune of Rs 1.52 crore for completion of the elevated road were pending with the PIDB. “We have sent fund utilisation certificates to both the PRTC and the PIDB. Reminders were also dispatched. The process of grant of funds from the PIDB is underway,” the officials pointed out.

PRTC Managing Director Poonamdeep Kaur said, “We have released over 95 per cent of the tender amount to the PWD. They are yet to submit details of the expenditure done above the tender amount. Accordingly, we will write to the government for grant of funds for the purpose.”

What PWD, PRTC claim

While PWD officials are waiting for over Rs 18 crore to be provided by the PRTC, the latter are awaiting expenditure details from the executing office of the PWD to release funds over and above the tender amount