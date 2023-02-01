Patiala: Gangster’s aide caught after cross-firing on Sangrur road, receives bullet injury

Tribune News Service

Patiala, February 1

The CIA staff of Patiala police have nabbed a criminal associate of gangster Kanwar Randeep Singh, alias SK Kharoud, from the Patiala-Sangrur road here. Pawan Kumar, 32, a resident of Ekta Nagar in Patiala, suffered a bullet injury on his leg during cross-firing and was admitted to Government Rajindra Hospital for treatment.

Senior Superintendent of Police Varun Sharma said acting on a tip off, a team of CIA staff led by Inspector Shaminder Singh laid a trap to nab Pawan Kumar from the Patiala-Sangrur by-pass road on Wednesday. But on spotting the police party, he fired at them.

“The police party intercepted him on the Patiala-Sangrur road. Pawan fired five gunshots at the police party. The police fired in retaliation in which Pawan suffered a bullet injury on the leg. He was arrested from the spot. The police have recovered two .32 bore pistols along with a four-wheeler from his possession.”

Police officials said they had been trying to nab Pawan for the past many days. “We had received information that Pawan had illegally procured pistols from Madhya Pradesh. He was involved in drug smuggling, while a case of attempt to murder was also registered against him. He is accused in the case of recovery of illicit liquor from Chaura village in 2021,” they pointed out.

The police have registered a case against him under sections 307 (attempt to murder) of the IPC and various sections of the arms at police station Passiana.

Gangster SK Kharoud is already lodged in Delhi’s Tihar jail.