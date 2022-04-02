Patiala gets electric crematorium

Tribune News Service

Patiala, April 1

The Municipal Corporation has installed an electric crematorium at the cremation ground in Badungar village.

Officials of the Municipal Corporation said they had purchased equipment worth Rs 85 lakh for the electric crematorium.

“The idea behind the electric crematorium is to ensure an unconventional way of cremation. It does not make use of resources, including wood and kerosene, and is the most economical option”, they said.

Patiala has four crematoriums at Badungar, Ghalori Gate, Tripuri and Veer Ji cremation grounds.

This is the first electric crematorium in the city. “The purchase and installation of the equipment has been completed and we are only waiting for electricity connection to run it”, they said.