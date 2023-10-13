Patiala girl on awareness flying expedition to reach city today

Tribune News Service

Patiala, October 12

A local resident pf the city, Gurseerat Kaur Bhatia, also known as Icy Bhatia, has been on a flying expedition in order to spread awareness about breast cancer. She is set to reach the city on October 13.

The 21-year-old is an NCC ‘C’ certificate holder and management graduate from Punjabi University. She hails from a family of paramilitary forces. She was selected by the Navy Blue Foundation to be trained as a pilot for the world record-making Pipistrel Sinus-912, Mahi VT NBF, for the ‘WE!’ (Women Empower) Expeditions.

She is on an expedition to form the ‘WE!’ as a track on the map of India and will reach here on October 13. She started her journey from Baramati on October 5 and landed in Maharashtra, Telangana, and Madhya Pradesh, flying for 19 hours in six days to form the track. Her expedition will end at Khajuraho on October 11.

Icy has dedicated the flights towards raising awareness about breast cancer prevention in a “Fly with Power, Fly for Pink” campaign, which is supported by Tata Power’s Fly with Power programme on Mahi VT NBF.

