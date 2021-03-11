Patiala: Grand Square make 290 runs

Tribune News Service

Patiala, May 30

Grand Square Patiala today made 290 runs in 80 overs in the first innings of their match against Mohali XI in the 1st Late HR Saggi Memorial Hot Weather Cricket Tournament.

The Patiala team won the toss and decided to bat first. Haren Goel scored 105, including nine fours and three sixes. Gauravjeet Singh, Ekampreet Singh and Harnoor Pannu scored 43, 34 and 27 runs, respectively.

For the Mohali team, Namit and Anshul took three wickets each, while Anshu Prashar took two.