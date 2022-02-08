Patiala: Health Department struggles to achieve vaccination target by February 10

Tribune News Service

Patiala, February 7

In the wake of the Election Commission of India(ECI) ultimatum to achieve the national average figure of vaccination by February 10, the Health Department and district administration seem to be in race against time.

With couple of days left in the deadline to reach the national average, the Health Department is in a bit of fix because they continue to struggle to achieve the daily vaccination target of 63,000.

Officials of the district Health Department said they administered around 19,131 doses of Covid vaccine today. However, Ironically, Government Rajindra Hospital – one of the vaccination centres in the district – continue to perform badly and administered only 55 doses in the entire day.

The Commission has asked to attain the mark of 92 per cent of targeted population with first dose and 70 with second shot. Currently, around 87.64 per cent population have received first dose in the district, while 56.31 per cent have received both the doses. Officials during an in-house meeting are said to have expressed their reservations about the genuineness of the figure of targeted population. The health officials are reportedly planning to reduce the figure of the targeted population. If the figure is reduced, the Health Department would be able to achieve the target set by the ECI.

Officials on the condition of anonymity said that a significant number of the beneficiaries in the rural areas had received the doses, however, entries thereof were not uploaded on the vaccination portal.

Patiala Civil Surgeon Dr Prince Sodhi said, “We are regularly holding meetings with district administration to expedite vaccination in the district. As the saturation point is drawing closer, therefore, it is difficult to find enough beneficiaries for the vaccination. If there are any gaps in the process of vaccination will be filled soon.”

Dip in Covid cases

As the state elections are drawing closer, district continue to see a dip in daily Covid cases. The district today reported only 16 positive cases, lowest single day count after a gap of four weeks. Besides, the active case-count in the district with 58 fresh recoveries dropped to 228. Of today’s 16 positive cases, Patiala city alone reported 12 cases.