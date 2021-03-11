Patiala: Health workers reach Moti Bagh Palace to inoculate Preneet Kaur

Tribune News Service

Karam Prakash

Patiala, April 23

In another case of VIP treatment, officials of the Health Department knocked on the door of Patiala Member of Parliament (MP) Preneet Kaur to administer her a booster dose here today. The MP was administered the Covid vaccine in the presence of Senior Medical Officer (SMO). The voters, who elected her, have to join a queue for what she gets at her residence. Tall claims of the government that every person was equal before them seemed to fall flat here.

We went to administer booster dose to staff working inside the residence. While we were inside, we went to Patiala MP and administered her booster dose. Sanjay Bansal, Senior Medical Officer

The Health Department claimed that they had organised an outreach camp inside the residence of Patiala MP and former Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh to administer doses to staff members working there. The department’s vaccination roster for Saturday, ironically, belies the claim thereof because no camp was scheduled at her residence as per the roster.

When questioned about VIP treatment, Senior Medical Officer Sanjay Bansal, who was present when the Covid dose was administered to the Patiala MP, said, “We went to administer a booster dose to staff working inside the residence. While we were inside, we went to Patiala MP and administered her booster dose.”

Sources in the Health Department said New Moti Bagh Palace, the residence of Patiala MP and Capt Amarinder Singh, comes under the CHC, Model Town, then how come a team of health officials posted at the CHC, Tripuri, including the SMO and other officials, went to administer her dose. When inquired about the provision of home vaccination, Dr Vikas Goyal, Assistant Civil Surgeon, said only bedridden or patients with serious ailments were given home vaccination with the help of an NGO.

Dr GB Singh, Director, Health and Family Welfare Department, said, “No outreach vaccination camp can be organised at a private residence.”

Outreach vaccination camp

“Since all precautions are being taken to prevent the fourth wave of pandemic and the authorities are stressing on getting the booster doses, the Health Department, under its outreach vaccination programme, organised a camp where about 90 people got the booster jab and I was one of them. Just because I am an MP from an opposition party, some people are trying to make an issue out of it. The Health Department, to encourage people to get their jabs easily, organises outreach camps where large groups of people get vaccinated at one place in their own locality. In fact in some states like Delhi, senior citizens get vaccinated at their homes”, said Preneet Kaur.