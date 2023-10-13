Patiala: Historian delivers lecture on Sikh relics

Tribune News Service

Patiala, October 12

A Leicester-born Sikh scholar and historian, Gurinder Singh Mann, delivered a lecture on “Sikh Relics: Preservation and Digitisation”. The lecture was organised by Punjabi University Professor Harbans Singh, Department of Encyclopaedia of Sikhism.

Head of the department, Paramvir Singh, said, “Mann is currently writing a book on global Sikh relics as well as a book on the Sikh Misls.”

Mann discussed how Sikh relics are spread across the globe. He showed different methods for conserving artefacts of Sikh history and tradition. He focused on the digitization of Sikh relics in 3D. Vice-Chancellor Arvind said that it is time to connect the new generation with their roots through current technology. “Punjabi, Gurbani, and Sikh history can be carried easily to the next generation in the modes they are used to.”

#Punjabi University Patiala #Sikhs