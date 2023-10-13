Patiala: Historian delivers lecture on Sikh relics

Patiala, October 12
A Leicester-born Sikh scholar and historian, Gurinder Singh Mann, delivered a lecture on “Sikh Relics: Preservation and Digitisation”. The lecture was organised by Punjabi University Professor Harbans Singh, Department of Encyclopaedia of Sikhism.
Head of the department, Paramvir Singh, said, “Mann is currently writing a book on global Sikh relics as well as a book on the Sikh Misls.”
Mann discussed how Sikh relics are spread across the globe. He showed different methods for conserving artefacts of Sikh history and tradition. He focused on the digitization of Sikh relics in 3D. Vice-Chancellor Arvind said that it is time to connect the new generation with their roots through current technology. “Punjabi, Gurbani, and Sikh history can be carried easily to the next generation in the modes they are used to.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Israel won’t pause Gaza siege until hostages freed; US urges restraint
Tel Aviv targets 2 Syrian airports to prevent Iran from send...
Operation Ajay: First flight to evacuate Indians lands in Israel's Tel Aviv
India calls for dialogue, favours 2-state solution
‘We can’t kill a child’: Supreme Court on plea to terminate 26-week pregnancy
Asks petitioner to reconsider decision
India 111th on hunger index; erroneous: Govt
Behind Pakistan, Nepal Bangladesh & Sri Lanka
Govt after govt, all have tried to tinker with Shimla's green belts
Implementation subject to SC approval: CM