Patiala: Historic Rajindra Tank Lake in a shambles, departments pass buck

Was recently rejuvenated at a cost of Rs 5.04 crore

Patiala: Historic Rajindra Tank Lake in a shambles, departments pass buck

Excessive wild growth at the recently rejuvenated lake in Patiala. Rajesh Sachar

Tribune News Service

Ravneet Singh

Patiala, May 8

Wild growth and algae have overshadowed the city’s iconic Rajindra Tank Lake that was recently rejuvenated at a cost of Rs 5.04 crore with the involvement of a number of government departments. It has even failed to find a caretaker, as government departments claim it does not fall under their ambit. As such, due to lack of upkeep, the lake rather than attracting visitors is becoming a cause of concern and now carries the look of a village pond.

The Rajindra Tank Lake rejuvenation project was started in 2020 and was carried out during the tenure of the previous Congress-led government. The Capt Amarinder Singh government spent Rs 5.04 crore on it which involved strengthening its boundary wall, creating a walkway, cleaning its water bed, plantation and installation of water fountains among others. The works were carried out by the Public Works Department (PWD), department of water resources and horticulture department.

While the project, as per officials of the Public Works Department has been completed, it fails to attract visitors. Residents claimed, “Excessive wild growth and algae have overshadowed the recently rejuvenated lake. There is a lack of maintenance as animals continue to roam inside its premises. The fountains also do not function at times.”

While as per officials of the Water Resources Department, water is regularly being provided at the lake from Hansali, officials of the PWD said they completed the work and handed it over to the Municipal Corporation in October 2021.

Officials at the Water Resources Department said, “Due to wild growth and algae, the plants get stuck in the lake’s fountains. We have had to get them cleaned repeatedly, but the situation persists.”

Mayank Kansal, SDO, PWD, said, “We completed the work by October 2021 and handed it over to the Municipal Corporation, Patiala. Now the corporation is responsible for the lake’s upkeep.”

When contacted, Suresh Kumar, Superintending Engineer, Municipal Corporation, said, the project was not handed over to the department. He said, “Once it is handed over, it will be maintained by the corporation on its own.”

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Nation

Does Taj Mahal have Hindu idols and inscriptions hidden in rooms?

2
Haryana

Watch video: Leopard enters Panipat village; SHO leading rescue team injured in attack

3
Himachal

Khalistan flags hung at entrance of Himachal Assembly gate in Dharamsala

4
Himachal

SFJ's Gurpatwant Pannu booked in a case for tying Khalistan banners on Himachal Vidhan Sabha gate in Dharamsala

5
Punjab

Navjot Sidhu to call on Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann on a day CWC meets

6
Nation

19 cops injured, 12 vehicles damaged in mob attack at Maharashtra steel factory

7
Chandigarh

Firm selling fakes of apparel brands unearthed in Panchkula

8
Chandigarh

Smart meter pilot project completed in Chandigarh

9
Chandigarh

Chandigarh: Now, conversion issue comes under apex court scanner

10
Patiala

Major fire breaks out at three-storey building in Patiala; none injured

Don't Miss

View All
Tackling rising suicide cases among the young
Features

Tackling rising suicide cases among the young

Vaccine women: It has been a challenging journey for these four scientists
Features

Vaccine women: It has been a challenging journey for these four scientists

Dwarf couple wedding witnesses ruckus after hundreds of uninvited people gatecrash to take selfies
Trending

Watch: Dwarf couple wedding witnesses ruckus after hundreds of uninvited people gatecrash to take selfies

Elon Musk on claims of singer Sky Ferreira rejecting a date with him, replies 'I didn't ask anyone out'
Entertainment

Elon Musk on claims of singer Sky Ferreira rejecting a date with him, replies 'I didn't ask anyone out'

Low on gluten, ancient wheat variety fetches four times the MSP
Punjab

Low on gluten, Punjab's ancient wheat variety 'sona moti' fetches four times the MSP

‘25% women, 15% men marry before legal age’
Delhi

25% women, 15% men marry before legal age: Report

Manipur girl, who went viral for looking after younger brother while attending class, secures admission in boarding school
Trending

Manipur girl, who went viral for looking after younger brother while attending class, secures admission in boarding school

Viral Video: Bobby Deol, Abhay Deol hug street kids, netizens impressed with their humility
Entertainment

Viral video: Bobby Deol, Abhay Deol hug street kids; netizens impressed with their humility

Top News

1.5 kg RDX seized in Tarn Taran, two held after search operation

1.5 kg RDX seized in Tarn Taran, two held after search operation

Punjab Police: IED defused, bid to create terror foiled

Karnal accused supplied arms, drugs in Punjab

Karnal terror suspects supplied arms, drugs in Punjab

Top Pak ultra wanted for civilian killings shot dead in Kulgam

Top Pak ultra wanted for civilian killings shot dead in Kulgam

In Punjab’s meritorious schools, 84% seats vacant

In Punjab's meritorious schools, 84% seats vacant

Teachers say govt ‘apathy’, Covid behind the slump in number...

72% hypertensive unaware of status even as 28% of deaths due to CVD

72% hypertensive unaware of status even as 28% of deaths due to CVD

Cities

View All

After protest by victim’s family, one booked for abetting suicide

After protest by victim’s family, one booked for abetting suicide

Registered Medical Practitioner kills self, eight booked

Belly fat: Menfolk of City Beautiful least bothered

Belly fat: Menfolk of City Beautiful least bothered

100% vaccination in 15-18 group in Chandigarh

Chandigarh sees 11 Covid cases

Surajpur-Skukhomajri bypass likely to see light of day

Developing countries least to blame for carbon emissions says Union Minister Bhupender Yadav

Curbs on Russian oil put pressure on India’s traditional sources: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Curbs on Russian oil put pressure on India's traditional sources: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

To moms, with love

To moms, with love

This city-based 'mompreneur' is making waves worldwide

From prof to entrepreneur

Comply with Punjab Regulation of Fee Act, unaided schools told

Moms showered with love on their special day

Customer kills barber over minor arguments in Ludhiana, arrested

Customer kills barber over minor arguments in Ludhiana, arrested

20-year-old BTech student ends life in Punjab Agricultural University hostel in Ludhiana

No new Covid case in Ludhiana district

Direct way to martyr Sukhdev Thapar’s birthplace: Draft notification sent to Local Govt Dept for acquiring land

Delegation visits proposed textile park site at Koom Kalan

Major fire at commercial building in Patiala; no one injured

Major fire at commercial building in Patiala; no one injured

Drone to keep an eye on sensitive areas in Patiala

Monthly theatre episode held