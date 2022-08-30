Patiala: Hockey wizard Major Dhyan Chand remembered

Patiala, August 29
NCC Cadets of Senior Secondary Model School, Punjabi University, remembered legendary hockey icon Major Dhyan Chand on his birth anniversary here today. Cadet Mehak highlighted achievements of Dhyan Chand in Olympics. Cadet Gurjot Kaur spoke on his life. Cadet Jatin gave a speech on Olympic and importance of sports in his life.
Students were also told that the highest sports prize was named as Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award. ANO Satvir Singh and teacher Gagandeep Singh were present on the occasion.
