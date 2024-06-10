Patiala: iQuest student tops NEET

Patiala: iQuest, a coaching institute, got national recognition in the NEET results with its student Gunmay Garg securing AIR rank 1. During a press conference, Vipan Madaan, the branch head of iQuest, announced that seven more students achieved scores above 700 in the exam. TNS
Environment Day at Sirhind Hospital
Patiala: World Environment Day was observed at Rana Hospital in Sirhind, where saplings were distributed among hospital members. Dr Hitender Suri, the proprietor of the hospital, stated, “Many human activities are the main cause of environmental problems. People must become aware to address these issues.”
